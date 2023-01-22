Sunny skies this afternoon and afternoon highs in the upper 50s for much of the Concho Valley though some southern parts reaching the low 60s. Going into tonight temps drop to the low 30s upper 20s for overnight lows. Skies remain clear and winds out of the north around 5 mph though becoming east through the night.

A little but warmer for our afternoon tomorrow with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s. Some high level clouds join into the area and winds pick up out of the southeast at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30s mph. These winds bringing some moisture back into the area as we have been dry for quite some time. Come Monday night we drop into the upper 30s for overnight lows and we see some scattered showers move into the area. These showers will continue all overnight. Winds also continue out of the southeast at 15-20 mph with gusts also continuing at 30 mph.

Waking up on our Tuesday we see showers continuing across the area. Afternoon temps don’t increase all too much from the night prior with highs in the mid 40s. Winds out of the east at 10-20 mph though becoming northwest further into the afternoon. With these showers it’s also definite we’ll be seeing increased cloud coverage. As we go into Tuesday night we continue our showers and cool into the mid to upper 20s for our overnight lows. Winds out of the north northwest at 15-20 mph though decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. Further into the night showers move out of the are and our cloud coverage decreases to partly cloudy skies.

Also as we keep an eye on these showers starting Monday night we are aware that wintery mix could be possible, especially towards the northern counties and places with higher elevation. We are continuing to watch this system to make sure all information we release is the most accurate. Just another thing to be on the look out for.