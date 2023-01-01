A warm and beautiful day for the area to start the new year off, as afternoon highs got into the 80s for much of us. We will cool down into the mid to upper 50s for our overnight lows tonight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as we go into tonight as well. Winds will pick up out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Breezy conditions pursue to start our week off as we see winds out of the south southwest at 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, and winds shifting out of the west as we go through the afternoon. We will start the morning off with mostly cloudy skies though as we go through the afternoon skies gradually start to clear. Temps return to the mid to upper 70s for afternoon highs. Going into the nighttime winds stay out of the west at 15 mph. We see partly cloudy skies overnight and temps drop into the upper 40s for a pretty chilly night though remaining above average.

For our Tuesday we see afternoon temps drop and highs only reach the mid 60s. Breezy conditions pick up and winds are still out of the west, now at 15-20 mph with 30 mph gusts. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and going into the overnight hours our skies remain mostly clear. Winds continue overnight out of the west at 10-15 mph, and temps drop into the low 40s for overnight lows.

Wednesday’s afternoon highs are similar to Tuesday, and in the low to mid 60s. Winds shift now out of the west northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. We see sunny conditions with few clouds rolling through the Concho Valley. Going into our overnight hours we see winds out of the west northwest at 5-10 mph, becoming east northeast as we pass midnight. We see mostly clear skies overnight and in for a chilly one as well as overnight lows get close to freezing, seeing the mid 30s.