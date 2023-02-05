Much warmer this afternoon than what we anticipated, but who’s complaining? A very beautiful afternoon with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s and a possibility that some reached the lower 80s for a bit as we really heated up especially with these very sunny skies we’re seeing. Winds have remained pretty calm since we’ve woken up and out of the south around 5 mph. Going into tonight though, these winds will start their increase, seeing them up to 5-15 mph out of the south southwest with gusts up to 25 mph. Temps drop down to the upper 40s for a cool night and skies remain clear.

Warm conditions pursue for our afternoon tomorrow with highs in the low 70s. Winds increase further now at about 20-25 mph still out of the south southwest and gusts up to 35 mph for some pretty windy conditions all afternoon. Some clouds build up in the area though still mostly clear skies. Going into our overnight hours temps drop to the upper 40s once again and some possible isolated showers, though we will remain pretty dry so showers won’t be too promising. Winds continue overnight out of the south at 5-15 mph shifting out of the west while we pass midnight and gusting up to 25 mph once again.

A continued chance at some isolated showers throughout our Tuesday, the southeastern counties with an increased chance. Afternoon highs drop to the mid 50s for some cooler conditions and winds out of the west at 10-15 shifting out of the north past noon. Increased cloud coverage for the afternoon as well as overnight. Overnight lows drop to the upper 30s, and winds continue out of the north at 10-15 mph.