A very warm afternoon on this Sunday. A huge increase from what we have been seeing here in San Angelo, with a 30 degree increase right now from what we saw at this time yesterday. Our afternoon highs reaching the lower 80s. Winds really picked up out of the south around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Currently under a wind advisory, though this does wear off at 6:00 AM tomorrow morning. Seeing mostly cloudy skies, though these skies clearing as we pass into the evening. Clear skies overnight, with possible isolated showers through the Concho Valley overnight. Temps drop down into the low 40s for our overnight lows. Winds remain out of the south for the start of the night at 25-30 mph, though shifting out of the west at 15-20 mph after midnight, with gusts up to 40 mph.

A slight cool down for our afternoon temps tomorrow, with afternoon highs in the mid 70s, very spring-like outdoors. Winds out of the west at 15 mph, and very sunny conditions expected. As we go into our overnight hours tomorrow our temps drop to the low 40s once again. Winds out of the west southwest at 5-15 mph, and skies remain mostly clear.

A look ahead to our Tuesday we see afternoon temps back into the 80s for our afternoon highs, Winds out of the southwest still at 5-10 mph. Sunny skies continue through our afternoon. As we pass sunset and look to our Tuesday night we see temps drop, not as cool as the nights prior, only into the upper 40s for overnight lows. Some clouds start to build into the area and we see partly cloudy skies overnight. Winds out of the southwest around 5 mph, for a very calm night.