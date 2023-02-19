A much warmer day this afternoon compared to what we have seen lately. Afternoon highs reached into the upper 60s and low 70s getting above what we normally see during this time of the year. Winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. We’ve also been seeing mostly cloudy skies. Some of these will clear out into our overnight hours and we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Temps only drop into the upper 40s for our lows tonight, winds continue out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

A very pretty start to our workweek with afternoon highs reaching the 80s tomorrow. Winds remain fairly calm and out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. We’ll also see mostly sunny skies throughout our Monday. As we go into our overnight hours we see lows in the low 50s. Mostly cloudy skies return and winds out of the west southwest at 5-15 mph.

Looking to our Tuesday we warm up even further with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Mostly sunny conditions continue and winds out of the west southwest at 5-15 mph. Going into Tuesday night temps drop down to the upper 50s. We see some showers move through the Concho Valley Tuesday night, and mostly cloudy skies return once again as moisture builds up. Winds start their increase and they’re out of the south at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Some showers remain for our very early hours Wednesday, though we really dry out into our afternoon, seeing sunny conditions. Afternoon highs drop a tad but still picking up into the mid 70s for the area. Winds really pick up out of the west southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Going past sunset we cool down all the way into the upper 40s for our overnight lows. Winds continue out of the southwest at 15-20 mph though as we pass midnight they shift now out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.