A pretty day outside, warmer than yesterday with afternoon highs reaching above average and topping out in the upper 60s low 70s. Winds picked up a little out of the south southwest at about 10-15 mph. As we go into our overnight hours our temps drop to the lower 40 for our overnight lows. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-15 mph and more clouds will start to join the area.

For our afternoon tomorrow afternoon temps are similar to today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds remain pretty hefty out of the east at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Mostly cloudy skies throughout our entire day, even going into our overnight hours. Possible showers through our late overnight hours. Winds pick up to 20-25 mph out of the south southeast, though shifting out of the west southwest after midnight with winds gusting up to 30 mph. Overnight lows drop down to the mid 40s.

To start our Tuesday we see cooler morning temps though warming to the upper 60s for our afternoon highs. Winds out of the west southwest at 20-30mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Skies clear out though and in for a sunny day. Overnight temps will drop into the upper 40s for a continued above average night. Winds out of the south at 10-15 mph though increasing to 20-25 mph after midnight and gusting up to 30 mph. Cloud coverage increases overnight with partly cloudy conditions.