KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday, December the 13th

A cool afternoon where highs got to the mid 50s with some strong winds. Overnight lows are on the chilly side with low 20s. Upper 50s and a few low 60s are our highs for next week before another cold front. This front comes through on Wednesday that drops our highs back to low 50s.

Overnight lows stay in the 30s. Tuesday and Wednesday night lows get below freezing because of the cold front. Then anther warm up comes back for the end of the week having highs in the low 60s and lows back above freezing.