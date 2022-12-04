A beautiful day across the Concho Valley seeing highs in the lower to mid 60s across the area. We started our morning out with cloudy skies, but we have since started to clear out and are just seeing some high level clouds move through the area, as we are now able to see the beautiful blue sky shine through the slightly cloudy skies. Winds have been pretty light this afternoon, out of the south at about 5 mph, though as we go into tonight our winds will start to increase and shift, now out of the south southwest and at 5-10 mph with possible gusts up to 20 mph. Temps don’t decrease all too much as we go into tonight, with lows in the mid 50s.

Temps continue their warming trend to start our work week, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 70s, a very warm afternoon, with our above average temps back across the area. Breezy conditions also persist out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, gusts continuing up to 20 mph. Temps cooling down to the upper 50s and lower 60s for our lows, and winds calming a bit, out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

For our Tuesday, we continue our above average temps as temps increase once again, getting really close to hitting the 80s in some places, as we see afternoon highs in the upper 70s, some could surpass this. Winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, through the afternoon and shifting out of the south at 5 mph into the night time. Temps drop down to the low 60s for overnight lows, and we will start to see some isolated showers across the area as we pass midnight.

Wednesdays highs drop to the mid to upper 70s, and we continue to see isolated showers across the area. Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph, but gusts up to 20 mph. As we go into Wednesday night our temps drop to the upper 50s, and isolated showers continue across the area.

Temps drop slightly for our Thursday as we see highs in the lower 70s, while our cloud coverage also lessens and we will see mostly sunny skies. Winds will be variable throughout our day as they start out of the west at 5-10 mph, but turn out of the north northwest as we go into our afternoon hours, shifting out of the north for our evening at 5 mph, and shifting once again out of the northeast after midnight. Temps drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s for overnight lows and we continue seeing partly cloudy skies into the nighttime as well.