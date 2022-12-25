A chilly start to our Christmas day, but afternoon highs rose to the low to mid 50s. As we go further into tonight temps will start to drop again reaching back below freezing with lows in the upper 20s. Winds also start to increase out of the southwest at 5-15 mph, though we continue mostly clear skies with few clouds moving through the area.

Very sunny conditions for us tomorrow and continuing to see warmer conditions as our afternoon highs increase to the upper 50s and low 60s. Though a bit windy throughout our afternoon with winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. Going into our Monday night we see yet another below freezing day with overnight lows in the low 30s. Mostly clear skies return for our overnight hours and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Similar temps for our Tuesday afternoon as afternoon highs are in the low 60s. A few more clouds in the sky than Monday with pretty sunny conditions and winds out of the southwest at 10-15 throughout our morning, gusting up to 25 mph. Going into overnight hours our temps remain above freezing with overnight lows in the low 40s and winds out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph. Continuing mostly clear skies throughout our night as well.

We increase into some above average temps by Wednesday with afternoon highs reaching the 70s. Still remaining sunny out there though and winds out of the south southwest at about 15 mph. Going into our overnight hours we see temps in the mid to upper 40s, with cloud coverage starting to increase as we see partly cloudy skies and winds still out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph.