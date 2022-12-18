Another chilly afternoon for us here in the beautiful Concho Valley. Afternoon highs only into the mid to upper 50s. We’ve also been seeing some beautiful overcast conditions throughout our morning and into our afternoon as well. These clouds will continue to build into our nighttime hours as well for a mostly cloudy night. Winds also start to increase throughout our afternoon out of the south southeast at 5-15 mph and continue overnight at about 5-10 mph out of the south. Temps don’t decrease as much tonight as lows only drop to the low 40s. Some possible isolated showers as well for our late night hours more towards our southeastern counties.

Those isolated showers continue for our early Monday morning hours as well. Temps start to increase for us to start our week with afternoon highs reaching into the upper 60s. The sun finally starts to shine as well though we start the day with cloudy skies as we go through our afternoon the sun starts to shine for some mostly sunny skies that make the warm temps that much more enjoyable. Winds also calm down for us tomorrow out of the south at 5 mph for our morning though shifting out of the west into our afternoon and becoming north northwest after midnight. We see mostly clear skies overnight and our temps drop back into the low 30s hovering close to freezing.

Afternoon temps decrease for our Tuesday as we see afternoon highs return to the low 50s. Mostly sunny conditions again for our Tuesday. Temps decrease to the mid 30s for another chilly night.

We start winter on Wednesday and temps remain pretty cool with afternoon highs in the low 50s and overnight temps returning to freezing.

We have a cold front arriving in the Concho valley for our Thursday with our afternoon highs dropping to the mid 30s. A day that we definitely need to layer up as we head outdoors definitely feeling those actual winter temps. Overnight lows in the teens for a verrrry cold night across the Concho Valley. A perfect night to stay in and make some hot chocolate and cookies and watch some holiday movies!!

These cold temps stick around for us on Friday with afternoon highs in the upper 20s and low 30s, temps that we are seeing now as lows! Lows dropping back into the teens. Make sure to stay here and stay updated on these soon to come winter conditions.