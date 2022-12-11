Not seeing any showers as we got our Sunday started. Afternoon highs slightly chilly for some of us in the mid to upper 50s, though southern parts of the Concho Valley getting into the lower 70s for afternoon highs. Been seeing overcast skies throughout today as well. Temps will cool into the mid 50s for our lows tonight, and cloudy conditions will pursue. Some patchy fog expected across the area once again for our late night hours. Winds out of the south southeast at about 5 mph.

For our Monday we will see a slight increase in temps for our afternoon tomorrow with temps getting into the upper 60s and low 70s for afternoon highs. Starting the morning off with some continued patchy fog across the area. Cloud coverage starting pretty prominent for our morning with mostly cloudy skies though becoming partly cloudy as we go into our late afternoon and into our nighttime. Winds out of the south at 5-15 for our morning hours and continuing out of the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Temps cool down to the upper 40s and lower 50s for overnight lows. Isolated showers will move into the area for our overnight hours.

We will see conditions start to dry our for our Tuesday as we see sunny conditions throughout our day. Temps start to decrease as a cold front is arriving to our area with afternoon highs in the mid 60s for some more seasonable temps. Slightly breezy conditions as well with winds out of the west at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph for our morning and into our afternoon, but soon after sunset we will see winds calm down to 10 mph though still out of the west. Temps decrease to the upper 30s and low 40s for our overnight lows and we continue mostly clear skies overnight.

For our Wednesday we will see even cooler temps as our cooling trend continues with afternoon highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s for some slightly chilly temps. Sunny conditions remain persistent across the area, and winds out of the west at 5-15 mph and calming to about 5 mph still out of the west as we go into our overnight hours. Temps cool down to the low 30s for our overnight lows.