A hot weekend with triple digits and plenty of sunshine. The pattern of hot temperatures and sunny skies stays for the Concho Valley. Highs are in the low 100s with overnight lows in the mid 70s. Some humidity adds to the heat index. It could feel a few degrees hotter outside for the beginning of the week.

The end of the week the humidity goes away and our triple digits stay. For next weekend some clouds could roll into our area.