We hit an afternoon high of 108 degrees once again on this Sunday which actually beats our previously set daily record by one degree. Skies have been nothing but sunny and blue today as well. As we go into our evening we will cool right back to the upper 70s and lower 80s for our overnight lows. Skies will remain mostly clear though we could see a cloud or two throughout the area through the night.

Looking ahead to the start of our workweek we will see afternoon highs very similar to what we saw today. Excessive heat warnings remain in place until 9 PM Monday night. Skies will be sunny once again as we continue our dry conditions through the Concho Valley. As we pass sunset we will slowly cool back to the upper 70s and lower 80s again. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight.