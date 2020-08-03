KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday August 2nd

A band of storms continues to track into the Concho Valley from the north. Storms in Coke and Sterling Co. will continue to drift towards the south similar to yesterday’s storm. Storms will continue to weaken through the evening as they continue to the south.

High temperatures will linger around the century mark for the majority of the week ahead. Summer pattern will return for the work week with highs in the 100s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. High pressure will slide into our region early in the week cutting off those isolated rain chances on Tuesday. It wouldn’t be until the weekend that another good chance of some rain is possible. Early mornings and late evening are still the best bet for trying to beat the relentless heat.

