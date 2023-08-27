We hit 101 degrees her in San Angelo for our afternoon high. Some areas saw cooler temps as we’ve been seeing some showers across many of our southern counties. Some bringing radar indicated hail as well as several lightning strikes. As we go into the evening our temps will cool to the 70s for our lows. Skies will remain partly cloudy and we’ll see some isolated storms through the night as well.

We will see a cool down in our temps for our Monday afternoon with afternoon highs only in the mid 90s. We’ll see showers throughout our morning and afternoon. Evening temps will remain in the 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and there will be storms continuing through the night as well.