KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday August 1st

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scattered showers and storms across the Concho Valley. The cloud coverage helps keep things a bit cooler, with highs in the 90s. The cold front has move through and is starting to stall out, that is producing heavy rainfall in the southern parts of the Concho Valley along I-10. Generally, showers and storms will continue the slow drift to the south throughout the night. Overnight lows will fall into the 70s.

Monday as many start the work week commute, another round of showers and storms will move through the Concho Valley, the increased cloud coverage will prevent a lot of daytime heating, keeping afternoon highs well below average in the upper 80s. During the afternoon and evening hours conditions will begin to dry out and the widespread nature of the showers will begin to end.

Tuesday thru Friday, the front will stall out to the south of the area, meaning much of the week ahead will be cooler with below average temperatures and isolated afternoon showers and storms possible. The area will begin to dry out heading in the weekend with mostly clear skies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Partly Cloudy

San Angelo

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low near 70F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
70°F Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low near 70F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
2 mph W
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
69°F Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

San Angelo

75°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph WSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
71°F Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

74°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
2 mph W
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
69°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eden

73°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
69°F Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 69F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
34%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.