KLST Evening Forecast: Sunday August 1st

Scattered showers and storms across the Concho Valley. The cloud coverage helps keep things a bit cooler, with highs in the 90s. The cold front has move through and is starting to stall out, that is producing heavy rainfall in the southern parts of the Concho Valley along I-10. Generally, showers and storms will continue the slow drift to the south throughout the night. Overnight lows will fall into the 70s.

Monday as many start the work week commute, another round of showers and storms will move through the Concho Valley, the increased cloud coverage will prevent a lot of daytime heating, keeping afternoon highs well below average in the upper 80s. During the afternoon and evening hours conditions will begin to dry out and the widespread nature of the showers will begin to end.

Tuesday thru Friday, the front will stall out to the south of the area, meaning much of the week ahead will be cooler with below average temperatures and isolated afternoon showers and storms possible. The area will begin to dry out heading in the weekend with mostly clear skies.