Started our Sunday a little chilly and with some very cloudy skies, but our clouds started to clear through the afternoon and temps rose into to low to upper 70s for our afternoon and a possible 80 throughout the Concho Valley. As we go into the evening our temps will drop to the upper 50s for our lows and we’ll see some isolated showers across the area overnight. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph.

We’ll start our morning with continued isolated showers which will follow into the rest of our Monday afternoon. Temps will rise into the upper 70s once again for most of the area. Winds will be out of the north and northeast at 5-10 mph. We will start the morning really cloudy and start to clear a bit through the later afternoon hours. Overnight temps drop to the low 50s for our lows. Skies clear even further for mostly clear overnight conditions. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph and as we pass midnight they’ll shift out of the south.