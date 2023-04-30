We saw some fairly warm conditions as we’re finishing off the weekend, as well as the month of April. Afternoon temps rose above average and into the mid 90s for most of the Concho Valley. Winds have been out of the south and southwest for most of the afternoon at about 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Skies have been very sunny. As we go into the evening the temps will drop into the low 50s for overnight lows. Winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-20 mph for the early evening hours, though as we pass midnight they will shift out of the northeast. Winds could gust up to 45 mph overnight. Skies will be mostly clear.

Temps take a slight drop tomorrow as we start the month of May as well as our workweek with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny all day. Winds will be out of the east around 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will drop to the low 60s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph. Skies will increase cloud coverage for mostly cloudy skies overnight.

For our Tuesday we see temps drop slightly again. Afternoon highs will be very close to average with them ranging from the low 80s to upper 80s across the entire Concho valley. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Overnight temps will drop down into the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy for the nighttime hours.