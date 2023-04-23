We’ve seen a huge drop in our temperatures over the past 24 hours. Currently about a 40 degree drop for most of the Concho Valley as compared to what we were seeing at this time yesterday. We’ve seen some plentiful rain totals for the area, though the increased rain totals being in the east. We’ve been sitting in the 40s and 50s for our Sunday and will continue mostly in the 40s overnight. Winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph. Some patchy fog is expected overnight as well.

We’ll see a tiny increase in our temps for our afternoon tomorrow with afternoon highs reaching the low 60s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph. We could see some patchy fog through the AM as well as some fairly isolated showers. As we approach into the afternoon our winds will shift out of the south southeast. Through the evening our temps will drop back into the mid to upper 50s for lows. Skies will be cloudy and we hold on to an isolated chance of seeing showers. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.

For our Tuesday our afternoon highs will return to the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the south southwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Possible showers through the morning hours. Skies will be mostly sunny through the afternoon. Overnight temps drop to the upper 50s for lows. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Skies will be mostly clear.