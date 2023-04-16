A drop in our temps for our afternoon today with highs ranging from the low to upper 70s across the Concho Valley. Winds have been out of the east around 5 mph and skies have been sunny and blue. Going into the evening hours our temps will drop to the low 50s and possible upper 40s. Winds will be out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph and skies will remain clear.

Our temps will start their increase as we look to our afternoon tomorrow with highs back in the 80s for most of the Concho Valley. Winds will start at 5-10 mph through the morning hours and out of the south, but as we go through the afternoon our winds will increase to 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Skies will be partly cloudy through the morning and clear throughout the afternoon for mostly sunny skies. Overnight our skies return to partly cloudy conditions and we’ll see an isolated shower or two across the area. Temps drop to the upper 50s for lows and winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph, with gusts still up to 25 mph.

Temps increase further for our Tuesday afternoon with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Through the late night hours our temps will fall to the low 60s and we could see another isolated chance at some rain as well as a thunderstorm possible through the area. Winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy.