Another day back in the triple digits across the Concho Valley, we reached a high of 105 degrees here in San Angelo which shatters our previous record of 102 degrees. We also saw a couple showers across the area that cooled some of us off through the afternoon and added to our rain totals. Through the evening any showers through the southeast will continue to dissipate. We will see mostly clear skies and our temps will drop down to the mid 70s for our overnight lows.

We’ll continue our triple digits for tomorrow afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny but we will see some spotty showers through the late afternoon. Evening temps will drop to the mid 70s once again and skies will be mostly clear.