KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday September 4th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Feeling very summer-like across the area as we continue our Labor Day Weekend. Temperatures got up in the mid 90s with mostly clear skies, some showers did develop to the north along the Texas Panhandle. The same energy that created those storms will begin to move to the south over the next 24 hours and that could bring some rain chances back to the Concho Valley.

Sunday, starts out mostly clear and hot but as the day progresses, that cold front to the north will begin to works its way into our area, increasing cloud coverage and sparking some isolated showers and storms for the northern parts of the Concho Valley and along I-20. Those storms will begin to settle as the evening hours set in.

Labor Day, the cold front continues to move through the region cooler the afternoon high temperatures down into the lower 90s, and produce scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Concho Valley.

Tuesday, conditions begin to dry out and clear up as the work week and school weeks return. Temperatures begin to climb back into the mid 90s and high pressure sets up for the second half of the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

88°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

90°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

86°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

86°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

88°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

San Angelo

88°F Clear Feels like 90°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F Mainly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

90°F Clear Feels like 91°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

86°F Clear Feels like 86°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

86°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

88°F Clear Feels like 89°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.