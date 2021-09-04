KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday September 4th

Feeling very summer-like across the area as we continue our Labor Day Weekend. Temperatures got up in the mid 90s with mostly clear skies, some showers did develop to the north along the Texas Panhandle. The same energy that created those storms will begin to move to the south over the next 24 hours and that could bring some rain chances back to the Concho Valley.

Sunday, starts out mostly clear and hot but as the day progresses, that cold front to the north will begin to works its way into our area, increasing cloud coverage and sparking some isolated showers and storms for the northern parts of the Concho Valley and along I-20. Those storms will begin to settle as the evening hours set in.

Labor Day, the cold front continues to move through the region cooler the afternoon high temperatures down into the lower 90s, and produce scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Concho Valley.

Tuesday, conditions begin to dry out and clear up as the work week and school weeks return. Temperatures begin to climb back into the mid 90s and high pressure sets up for the second half of the week.