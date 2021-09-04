KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday September 4th

Weather

Feeling very summer-like across the area as we continue our Labor Day Weekend. Temperatures got up in the mid 90s with mostly clear skies, some showers did develop to the north along the Texas Panhandle. The same energy that created those storms will begin to move to the south over the next 24 hours and that could bring some rain chances back to the Concho Valley.

Sunday, starts out mostly clear and hot but as the day progresses, that cold front to the north will begin to works its way into our area, increasing cloud coverage and sparking some isolated showers and storms for the northern parts of the Concho Valley and along I-20. Those storms will begin to settle as the evening hours set in.

Labor Day, the cold front continues to move through the region cooler the afternoon high temperatures down into the lower 90s, and produce scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Concho Valley.

Tuesday, conditions begin to dry out and clear up as the work week and school weeks return. Temperatures begin to climb back into the mid 90s and high pressure sets up for the second half of the week.

Clear

San Angelo

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

79°F Clear Feels like 81°
Wind
4 mph SW
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Mostly clear. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
71°F A clear sky. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

