Another afternoon hitting the triple digits. Afternoon skies were very sunny as well with only a few clouds seen across the area. As we go further into our evening our temps will drop to the lower 70s and upper 60s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear as well through our Saturday night.

Looking ahead to tomorrow we will see afternoon highs in the triple digits again. Skies will be sunny. Evening temps will drop to the lower 70s. Skies overnight will remain clear.