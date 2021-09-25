KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday September 25th

High pressure keeps the fair weather going for the weekend. Temperatures got up into the upper 80s across the Concho Valley. Some passing upper level cirrus and high clouds, but overall a nice Saturday for those who got out and about.

Tonight, lows will fall into the 50s with mostly clear skies. Sunday will look very similar to what we saw today, temperatures in the 80s and some thin upper level clouds.

Monday, the high pressure begins to slide out further to the east, that will begin to allow some lower level clouds and increased moisture to begin working its way over the state of Texas.

Tuesday, rain chances return to the Concho Valley. A low pressure system stalls out of the southwestern United States and the high pressure over the southeast. That puts Texas in between with several days of scattered showers and thunderstorms for the majority of next week. Nothing severe expected, but some heavy rainfall and localized flooding could be possible at times.

Clear

San Angelo

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
56°F A few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Eldorado

66°F Fair Feels like 66°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
55°F A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F A few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

