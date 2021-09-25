KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday September 25th

High pressure keeps the fair weather going for the weekend. Temperatures got up into the upper 80s across the Concho Valley. Some passing upper level cirrus and high clouds, but overall a nice Saturday for those who got out and about.

Tonight, lows will fall into the 50s with mostly clear skies. Sunday will look very similar to what we saw today, temperatures in the 80s and some thin upper level clouds.

Monday, the high pressure begins to slide out further to the east, that will begin to allow some lower level clouds and increased moisture to begin working its way over the state of Texas.

Tuesday, rain chances return to the Concho Valley. A low pressure system stalls out of the southwestern United States and the high pressure over the southeast. That puts Texas in between with several days of scattered showers and thunderstorms for the majority of next week. Nothing severe expected, but some heavy rainfall and localized flooding could be possible at times.