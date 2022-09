We had another warm afternoon across the region with highs reaching the mid 90s once again. Temperatures will start to drop into overnight lows which will be in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will continue tomorrow with similar conditions as well as possible isolated showers for the Concho Valley. Though these showers won’t stick around long.

Temperatures will drop just a tad for the rest of the week with our highs falling into the lower 90s and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.