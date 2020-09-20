KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday September 19th

Cooler temperatures and dry conditions expected to continue for the rest of the weekend. Highs in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 50s.

Early next week, as Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall some of the feeder bands on the outer edges of the storm could bring an isolated showers or two to the Concho Valley. Once Beta moves off to the east, we will see a decrease in the northeasterly winds that have kept us cooler, allowing temperatures to slowly build into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the end of the work week.