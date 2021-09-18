KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday September 18th

Hot and Humid, above average temperatures to start off the weekend, most of the area got into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon, about 5-7 degrees above the normal for this time of year. Some isolated storms did develop along the southern parts of the Concho Valley near the I-10 corridor. Some periods of heavy rain and lightning but nothing severe across the area.

Tomorrow, Warmer with afternoon highs still staying above average for Sunday as well. The humidity will continue to finish up the weekend as well, overnight lows will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday, hot and windy as the approaching low pressure system puts in the Concho Valley in the warm sector, bringing in plenty of southerly winds and hot air pushing some locations up into the upper 90s and even 100s. Winds will be gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Tuesday the cold front moves in behind the warm sector switching winds from the south to the north and bringing much cooler air to the area. Afternoon highs will fall into the 80s and overnight lows into the 50s. Some isolated rain will be possible but most of the rain will stay out of the area along the Texarkana region.