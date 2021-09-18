KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday September 18th

Hot and Humid, above average temperatures to start off the weekend, most of the area got into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon, about 5-7 degrees above the normal for this time of year. Some isolated storms did develop along the southern parts of the Concho Valley near the I-10 corridor. Some periods of heavy rain and lightning but nothing severe across the area.

Tomorrow, Warmer with afternoon highs still staying above average for Sunday as well. The humidity will continue to finish up the weekend as well, overnight lows will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday, hot and windy as the approaching low pressure system puts in the Concho Valley in the warm sector, bringing in plenty of southerly winds and hot air pushing some locations up into the upper 90s and even 100s. Winds will be gusting up to 30 mph at times.

Tuesday the cold front moves in behind the warm sector switching winds from the south to the north and bringing much cooler air to the area. Afternoon highs will fall into the 80s and overnight lows into the 50s. Some isolated rain will be possible but most of the rain will stay out of the area along the Texarkana region.

Clear

San Angelo

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
1 mph ENE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
67°F Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
2 mph SSE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
66°F Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News