Temperature highs reached the mid 90s today with lows tonight in the low 70s. Quiet conditions continuing again over the next 24 hours with temperatures expected to warm up. Tonight’s conditions are very similar, as well as tomorrows. Skies will remain mostly cloudless as the Concho Valley stays dry for the rest of the weekend.

Dry conditions continue into next week as well. Temperatures sticking above average once again, with our highs continuing in the mid to low 90s with some high 90s possible. Lows remaining in the upper 60s and lower 70s.