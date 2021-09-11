KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday September 11th

Clear and hazy across the Concho Valley, temperatures got into the mid 90s for much of the area. Temperatures overnight fell into the upper 50s and lower 60s for some locations. As high pressure remains in settled over the Western United States, no major changes are expected.

We are watching the Gulf of Mexico and invest area 94L for some possible tropical development over the next 48 hours. Current models expected any development to track to the east of the area, but could bring some isolated rain to the southeastern parts of the Concho Valley.

Wednesday will feature the next real changes as a cold front pass to the north of the area, we won’t see a significant drop in temperatures but some isolated showers and thunderstorms could be possible.