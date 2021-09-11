KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday September 11th

Clear and hazy across the Concho Valley, temperatures got into the mid 90s for much of the area. Temperatures overnight fell into the upper 50s and lower 60s for some locations. As high pressure remains in settled over the Western United States, no major changes are expected.

We are watching the Gulf of Mexico and invest area 94L for some possible tropical development over the next 48 hours. Current models expected any development to track to the east of the area, but could bring some isolated rain to the southeastern parts of the Concho Valley.

Wednesday will feature the next real changes as a cold front pass to the north of the area, we won’t see a significant drop in temperatures but some isolated showers and thunderstorms could be possible.

Clear

San Angelo

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

84°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
5 mph ESE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

79°F Clear Feels like 79°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
62°F Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.