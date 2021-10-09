KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday October 9th

Warm with clear skies across the Concho Valley with highs getting up into the mid 90s and upper 80s. High pressure will remain in place going through the rest of the evening and into Tomorrow. Tonight skies will stay clear with overnight lows falling into the 50s.

Sunday night, a cold front will begin to move to the north of the area, that could spark some isolated showers and storms for the eastern parts of the Concho Valley. Most of the strong storms will remain in Oklahoma and along the Red River.

Slightly cooler for your Columbus Day, with highs in the upper 80s. Some cloud early will begin to clear out as the day progresses.

Tuesday night the next cold front moves into Texas and this one will be stronger with more widespread rain chances and much cooler temperatures for the Concho Valley.