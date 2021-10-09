KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday October 9th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Warm with clear skies across the Concho Valley with highs getting up into the mid 90s and upper 80s. High pressure will remain in place going through the rest of the evening and into Tomorrow. Tonight skies will stay clear with overnight lows falling into the 50s.

Sunday night, a cold front will begin to move to the north of the area, that could spark some isolated showers and storms for the eastern parts of the Concho Valley. Most of the strong storms will remain in Oklahoma and along the Red River.

Slightly cooler for your Columbus Day, with highs in the upper 80s. Some cloud early will begin to clear out as the day progresses.

Tuesday night the next cold front moves into Texas and this one will be stronger with more widespread rain chances and much cooler temperatures for the Concho Valley.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

San Angelo

83°F Clear Feels like 83°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

85°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
32%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F A clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F A clear sky. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

82°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
20 mph S
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

80°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News