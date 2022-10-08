Today the Concho Valley received some isolated showers as well as some cooler temperatures compared to the past few weeks! We only hit a high of 81 today here in San Angelo Texas. We will cool down tonight with our overnight lows dropping into the mid 50s.

Tomorrow the isolated showers will stick around for the western counties of our area. Our highs will reach the mid 80s tomorrow with lows dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We will continue with our rain chances for Columbus day with afternoon highs in the mid 80s again and overnight lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tuesday our rain chances will drop, but temperatures will remain the same. We might see some possible showers Wednesday night as a cold front moves through dropping our afternoon highs to the upper 70s and lower 80s, and our overnight lows to the lower to mid 50s.