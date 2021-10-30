KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday October 30th

Sunny and warm for your Halloween weekend. Temperatures got up into the lower and mid 80s across the area. Clear skies and ample sunshine continue for Saturday and will keep going into Sunday as well. Tonight, overnight lows will be a bit warmer than last night with temperatures falling into the upper 40s.

Halloween looks GOURDgeous aas tempertures will once again reach into the 80s during the afternoon. Tomorrow evening temperatures will cool off nicely so a light jacket might be a good choice going into the later trick-or-treating activities.

Monday will be a warm to start the month of November, but a cold front will move into the area on Tuesday pulling those temperatures down and bringing rain chances to the area for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday, the region begins to dry out and clear skies return to the forecast but the cooler temperatures will continue to linger into the weekend, setting some great weather for the Veteran’s Parade in downtown San Angelo.

Clear

San Angelo

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
25%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
49°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

77°F Clear Feels like 77°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
50°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
22%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

76°F Sunny Feels like 76°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
23%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
54°F A clear sky. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
