KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday October 30th

Sunny and warm for your Halloween weekend. Temperatures got up into the lower and mid 80s across the area. Clear skies and ample sunshine continue for Saturday and will keep going into Sunday as well. Tonight, overnight lows will be a bit warmer than last night with temperatures falling into the upper 40s.

Halloween looks GOURDgeous aas tempertures will once again reach into the 80s during the afternoon. Tomorrow evening temperatures will cool off nicely so a light jacket might be a good choice going into the later trick-or-treating activities.

Monday will be a warm to start the month of November, but a cold front will move into the area on Tuesday pulling those temperatures down and bringing rain chances to the area for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday, the region begins to dry out and clear skies return to the forecast but the cooler temperatures will continue to linger into the weekend, setting some great weather for the Veteran’s Parade in downtown San Angelo.