KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday October 2nd

Early morning showers and storms moved across the region this morning. Some rain totals from this morning. Mathis Field saw 1.08″ of rain, Rowena got 2.14″ and Bronte got 0.72″. Clouds broke up during the afternoon and allowed the area to up into the mid 80s for afternoon high.

Tonight, overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s thanks to mostly clear skies. Rain chances will continue to decrease throughout the evening.

Sunday, mostly clear skies with afternoon highs in the 80s, drier air from the northwest will move in over Texas and high pressure begins to set up for the majority of the week ahead. Temperatures will slowly climb throughout the week from the mid 80s into the lower 90s by next weekend.