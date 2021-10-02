KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday October 2nd

Early morning showers and storms moved across the region this morning. Some rain totals from this morning. Mathis Field saw 1.08″ of rain, Rowena got 2.14″ and Bronte got 0.72″. Clouds broke up during the afternoon and allowed the area to up into the mid 80s for afternoon high.

Tonight, overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s thanks to mostly clear skies. Rain chances will continue to decrease throughout the evening.

Sunday, mostly clear skies with afternoon highs in the 80s, drier air from the northwest will move in over Texas and high pressure begins to set up for the majority of the week ahead. Temperatures will slowly climb throughout the week from the mid 80s into the lower 90s by next weekend.

Clear

San Angelo

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Some clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
1 mph E
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SSE
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Eden

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

