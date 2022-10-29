Beautiful today across the Concho Valley!! Perfect conditions to get in some outdoor fall activities. Temperatures in the 50s and 60s, with afternoon highs only reaching the upper 60s. A tad bit humid outdoors, and a slight wind out of the north, but altogether it is still beautiful outside. We will get a little chilly tonight, cooling into the 40s, and possible upper 30s in some places, so make sure you keep a jacket nearby!

Tomorrow we will warm up slightly with our temps reaching the 70s again for our afternoon highs. Our winds also shift from the north to the south. Still a lovely fall day, perfect to head out to a pumpkin patch, or to stay indoors and have a movie day! We will cool down into the 40s again for our overnight lows.

To start our work week, as well as our Halloween forecast we will remain in the 70s for our afternoon highs increasing slightly again from Sundays conditions. Make sure to be safe as you head out to any Halloween activities including Trick-or-Treating. Bring an extra layer in case you get cold, as lows will continue in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Possible showers Monday night towards our southern counties so maybe bring some rain gear as well.

We will continue similar conditions for Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s and cooling down into the 50s for overnight lows.

Wednesday we warm up back into the 80s for our afternoon highs, with some breezy conditions as well for the area. We will cool back down into the 50s for overnight lows.

Thursday we continue our warming trend as afternoon highs get close to the mid 80s, cloud coverage will increase and our breezy conditions stick around, with possible showers late Thursday. We will cool down into the lower 60s for our overnight lows.