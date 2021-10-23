KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday October 23rd

Weather

A cool and cloudy start to the day, but as the morning progressed, skies start to clear out and temperatures climbed into the mid to upper 80s. Tonight the slight chance of an isolated shower or storm will be possible in the western parts of the Concho Valley. Windy conditions will die down just a little bit during the overnight hours, but the warm and windy conditions are expected to continue into Sunday as well.

Warm and windy for Sunday with highs climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s across the area. Sunday evening will start to the wind settle down for the area going into the final week of October.

Monday near record heat expected for a large area of Texas including the Concho Valley. The record high on Monday is 91 degrees but the current forecasted high is 92, so records will be at risk of getting broken to start the work week.

Tuesday evening the next cold frontal system begins to move into the region bringing some cooler temperatures and widespread thunderstorms to the region. Some storms could lingering into Wednesday morning but conditions will begin to clear out going into Wednesday afternoon.

Clear

San Angelo

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
11 mph SSE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eldorado

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F A few passing clouds. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph S
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
11 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
17 mph SSW
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Eden

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
66°F A clear sky. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
5%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
