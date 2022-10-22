

Breezy conditions continued today across the Concho Valley. We saw winds out of the south at 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. We saw some warm temperatures across the area, reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s for afternoon highs. These windy conditions will continue tonight, with our overnight lows in the mid 60s, and partly cloudy skies expected.

Tomorrow our temperatures will decrease slightly, but will still remain above average. We will continue to see our windy conditions as well. Our afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s with again some cloudy conditions in store. For our overnight lows we will be seeing the mid 60s still. We may start to see some showers pop up across the area Sunday night, but our rain chances are more focused on Monday.

Monday a cold front makes its arrival. We will be seeing some showers pretty widespread across the Concho Valley, spanning across the whole day. Our afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s, and our overnight lows are really dropping; getting into the 40s again.

Our afternoon highs are in the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday, with our overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Thursday we warm up a tad, getting into the 80s again for afternoon highs, but continuing in the 50s for overnight lows. Some possible showers across the area again on Thursday, but very isolated.

Friday another cold front comes through, but this time not bringing very much rain. However our afternoon highs do drop to the mid 70s for Friday with our overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Saturday we pick up some cloud coverage across the area and our afternoon high is in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will cool down to the lower 50s for overnight lows.