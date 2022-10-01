Temperatures are getting closer to feeling like they should! We cooled down by a degree or two today, we only reached a high in the low 90s to upper 80s across the Concho Valley. Lows tonight will drop into the mid 50s for the area.

Tomorrow temperatures will drop a little more only getting into the upper 80s for afternoon highs, but lows staying in the mid to 50s.

Conditions don’t vary all too much for the work week – highs remaining in the mid to upper 80s until Friday when a weak cold front approaches the area, this will cause an increase in cloud coverage and a tiny drop in temperatures. This will bring temperature highs into the mid 80s as lows stay in the upper 50s.