KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday October 16th

Spectacular Saturday for the Concho Valley. Temperatures start off on the chilly side this morning with 40s across most of the area. This afternoon, we warmed up into the lower 70s and upper 60s. Some high clouds moved through the area but otherwise it has been a quiet start to the weekend.

Sunday, slightly warmer as temperatures will begin to climb back in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the week ahead. Overnight lows will also begin to increase slightly with lows in the 50s. The quiet pattern continues into the first half of the work week.

Wednesday, some isolated showers will be possible as a cold front passes to the north of the region. Those isolated rain chances will also be possible for Thursday as well, but by the weekend high pressure will begin to rebuild into the area allowing for mostly clear skies and calm conditions.

Clear

San Angelo

47°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Robert Lee

45°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

49°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
1 mph SW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Mertzon

47°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Eden

45°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

San Angelo

48°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

