We were seeing above average temperatures today her in the Concho Valley. We even saw some 90s again for afternoon highs. We will cool down into the upper 60s for tonight’s overnight lows.

Tomorrow a cold front approaches the area, dropping afternoon highs to the upper 70s and lower 80s. We will have a 80% chance of rain showers. We will cool down into the mid 50s for tomorrows overnight lows.

Your work week will start with 60% showers on Monday and afternoon highs in the lower 60s and our lows falling into the upper 40s.

Our rain chances disappear for Tuesday but our skies remain cloudy. Our afternoon highs stick in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the low 40s.

As the rest of your week comes along we will slowly be increasing our temperatures Skies become clear and sunny. We will be up into the 80s again by Thursday with overnight lows back in the 50s.