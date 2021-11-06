KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday November 6th

Cloudy and chilly to start the morning across the Concho Valley. Temperatures were in the upper 40s and lower 50s for the majority of the Veteran’s Day Parade in downtown San Angelo. By noon, the skies start clearing and allowed the area to warm up into the lower 70s close to average for the beginning of November.

The quiet pattern will continue through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Tuesday the area will start to see some increased cloud coverage as the next cold frontal system moves into the region.

Wednesday the cold front will bring cooler temperatures but the rain will remain off in East Texas.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s behind the cold front with some breezy conditions expected for Veteran’s Day.