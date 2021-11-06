KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday November 6th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cloudy and chilly to start the morning across the Concho Valley. Temperatures were in the upper 40s and lower 50s for the majority of the Veteran’s Day Parade in downtown San Angelo. By noon, the skies start clearing and allowed the area to warm up into the lower 70s close to average for the beginning of November.

The quiet pattern will continue through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Tuesday the area will start to see some increased cloud coverage as the next cold frontal system moves into the region.

Wednesday the cold front will bring cooler temperatures but the rain will remain off in East Texas.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s behind the cold front with some breezy conditions expected for Veteran’s Day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

59°F Fair Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Generally clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

59°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

59°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

San Angelo

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Fair

Robert Lee

59°F Fair Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Generally clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Mostly clear. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

59°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

59°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News