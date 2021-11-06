KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday November 6th

Cloudy and chilly to start the morning across the Concho Valley. Temperatures were in the upper 40s and lower 50s for the majority of the Veteran’s Day Parade in downtown San Angelo. By noon, the skies start clearing and allowed the area to warm up into the lower 70s close to average for the beginning of November.

The quiet pattern will continue through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. Tuesday the area will start to see some increased cloud coverage as the next cold frontal system moves into the region.

Wednesday the cold front will bring cooler temperatures but the rain will remain off in East Texas.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s behind the cold front with some breezy conditions expected for Veteran’s Day.

Clear

San Angelo

50°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Robert Lee

50°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eldorado

51°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
45°F Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Mertzon

52°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Eden

52°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

San Angelo

52°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

