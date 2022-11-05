Beautiful conditions in the Concho valley today! Winds have died down since last night, now out of the south southwest at 10-15 mph, and temps have increased slightly allowing us to see afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Conditions will stick in the 70s for the afternoon, but as we reach sunset we will start to drop into the 60s, and even dropping into the low 50s tonight for our overnight lows, make sure to bring an extra jacket or blanket if you’re planning on heading outside tonight. Also don’t forget to set your clocks back tonight as daylight saving’s ends!

Tomorrow our temperatures will increase with afternoon highs creeping into the mid 80s again. Still beautiful conditions though across the area, winds continuing out of the southwest at 10-15 mph giving us a little bit of a breeze to keep cool with our temperatures rising. We continue seeing our clear blue skies tomorrow as well, and our overnight lows increase as well, only dropping into the mid to upper 50s for us.

For the start of our work week we will see similar conditions with our afternoon highs remaining in the mid 80s and winds shift now out of the east at 5-10 mph. We will see some increased cloud coverage and some isolated showers across the area, at 20%. Our overnight lows continue to increase as we will cool down into the mid 60s for the area.

Tuesday remains similar as well with afternoon highs in the mid to lower 80s, winds will pick up again out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. We will cool down into the mid 60s again for the Concho Valley. Also a reminder to get out of the house and make sure you vote!

Wednesday we start to see our temperatures decrease, with afternoon highs in the lower 80s, yet our overnight lows remain in the mid 60s. Winds will also pick up Wednesday and we will see some fairly breezy conditions.