KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday November 27th

Conditions will continue to dry out through the overnight hours setting up a fairly quiet start to the week. High this afternoon pushes up into the upper 60s and lower 70s thanks to some afternoon breaks in the cloud coverage.

Sunday will warm slightly more with less cloud coverage and winds remaining from the south at 5-10 MPH. Temperatures will reach into the lower 70s for the next couple of days.

Wednesday another shot of some cool air from the north will begin to enter the area pulling afternoon highs back down into the lower 70s, no rain expected to finish up the month of November.