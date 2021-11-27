KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday November 27th

Conditions will continue to dry out through the overnight hours setting up a fairly quiet start to the week. High this afternoon pushes up into the upper 60s and lower 70s thanks to some afternoon breaks in the cloud coverage.

Sunday will warm slightly more with less cloud coverage and winds remaining from the south at 5-10 MPH. Temperatures will reach into the lower 70s for the next couple of days.

Wednesday another shot of some cool air from the north will begin to enter the area pulling afternoon highs back down into the lower 70s, no rain expected to finish up the month of November.

Cloudy

San Angelo

53°F Cloudy Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Cloudy

Robert Lee

52°F Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F Some clouds. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNW
Precip
11%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Eldorado

47°F Fair Feels like 46°
Wind
4 mph WSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
44°F A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

53°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 52°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Cloudy

Eden

48°F Cloudy Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
45°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
37%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

