To start our weekend off we saw some slightly warmer temps today. Afternoon temps getting back into the 50s for our highs. Cloudy start to this morning as well, though as we went into the afternoon the sun started to shine through as there was breakage in the clouds. Windy conditions also continued throughout this afternoon out of the west at 10-20 mph, and will continue into the nighttime though finally starting to calm down still out of the west at 5-10 mph. Temps will drop into the upper 30s as we go into tonight as well as the skies become more clear.

We continue to warm up as we go into our Sunday, with highs in the low 60s. Winds remain generally calm tomorrow and out of the west at 5-10 mph, and shifting out of the north northwest as we go into our afternoon hours. A very sunny day expected for tomorrow though as we go past sunset we will cool our temps down to the lower mid 30s for our lows.

For the start of the workweek we reach the upper 60s for highs across the Concho Valley, getting closer to more fall like temps. Still a fairly sunny day and winds out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph though as we get into our afternoon those winds will pick up to 10-15 mph with possible guts up to 25 mph. As we go into our overnight hours temps will drop slightly seeing our lows in the lower 50s.

A beautiful day for our Tuesday as highs climb into the mid 70s for some lovely conditions outside, continuing our sunny conditions, except for the winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph and gusting up to 25 mph. As We go past sunset our temps will drop to the upper 30s as a cold front really makes its arrival.

Temps drop for our Wednesday as we see highs only in the low 50s, so brace for another chilly day across the Concho Valley. Breezy conditions continue throughout Wednesday and lows even drop down to the low 30s, some receiving some below freezing temps.