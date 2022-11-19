It was a cold one today! Afternoon temps were in the 30s for the majority of the day, but some of us did get into the low 40s for our afternoon highs. Temps will drop once again as we go into our nighttime hours. Low 30s tonight for our lows.

Tomorrow’s temps will be similar to today though with a slight increase. As we wake up tomorrow we’re expecting isolated showers and possible snow and or sleet, though as we go further into the afternoon and we warm up we’ll only be expecting isolated showers. Afternoon highs only raise to the mid 40s. Showers will also continue through our overnight hours, and we will drop down to the mid 30s for lows.

Showers will continue on Monday at 40% for our morning hours. We will increase our afternoon temps even more as we see highs in the mid to upper 50s. Still cooling down to the mid 30s for lows.

Tuesday our afternoon highs reach the 60s, for some nice fall temps compared to the winter like temps that we’ve been seeing. We also see an increase in our overnight lows as we see lows in the low 40s.