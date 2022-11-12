Chilly afternoon across the Concho Valley today. Temps in the 30s for our morning hours as we got our days started. Afternoon temps rose to the 40s and maxed out in the mid 50s. Calm winds out of the East, around 5 mph. Another cold night in store for us across the area, with lows in the low 30s, and upper 20s. Again make sure you bring pets, plants and people inside and wrap any pipes that may burst outdoor. Winds will continue to be calm and out of the east as well tonight.

Tomorrow we will see our temperatures start to increase slightly. Afternoon highs will reach the low 60s in some places while also only increasing to the upper 50s elsewhere. Winds will shift out of the south southeast and increase to 5-15 mph throughout the day and about 10 mph throughout the nighttime. Our overnight lows only drop into the 40s and upper 30s as opposed to the low 30s, still stay warm as y’all head outside.

For the start of our workweek we see our temps increase once again with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will really pick up as we see some breezy conditions Monday out of the south at 10-15 for the morning, shifting out of the west at 15-20 mph by the afternoon and gusting up to 30 mph. Temps will cool down as a second cold front comes through Monday afternoon dropping our overnight lows back to the upper 20s and low 30s. Once again seeing our freezing temps. Winds will calm down after sunset out of the north at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday we see our afternoon temps decrease as our highs return to the low 50s with very chilly temps throughout the day. Winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph throughout the day. Freezing temps return with our overnight lows in the low 30s and upper 20s once again.

Similar conditions follow on Wednesday as we see afternoon highs in the low 50s once again, and winds out of the east northeast at 10-15 mph throughout the day and cooling down once again to the low 30s for our lows while winds shift out of the northeast at 5-10 mph for our nighttime hours.