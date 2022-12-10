We received some rainfall across the Concho valley throughout our afternoon. Temps increased into the upper 60s and lower 70s for our afternoon highs. Mostly cloudy skies persist and some isolated showers continue into our nighttime hours. Temps cool into the lower 50s for our lows tonight. Winds out of the north northeast at about 5 mph, and we’ll see some foggy conditions across the Concho Valley.

We won’t be continuing our showers into tomorrow though we will be seeing mostly cloudy skies and continue seeing some fog as well. Temps cool down a bit tomorrow as temps only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s for afternoon highs. Winds will be out of the north northeast at about 5 mph throughout the afternoon but shift out of the southeast as we go into the evening though still at about 5 mph. Temps cool down to the mid 50s for lows.

To start our workweek we’ll warm back into the low 70s for our afternoon highs. Skies remain mostly cloudy and winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. As we get past sunset we cool down into the low 50s for our overnight lows. We’ll be seeing partly cloudy skies and some isolated showers also across the Concho Valley. Winds out of the south at 10-15 mph though shifting out of the west after midnight.

Temps drop for our Tuesday as we will see showers for the morning hours. Afternoon highs only getting into the low 60s. Breezy conditions will take over with winds out of the west at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. We will finally get rid of our mostly cloudy skies as we receive some sunny conditions, finally seeing the pretty blue sky. Cooler temps expected for our night as well as we drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s for overnight lows. Continuing mostly clear skies into our night as well and winds out of the west at 10-15 mph.