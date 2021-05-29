KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday, May the 29th

Upper atmosphere lift Saturday lead to pop up showers. Partly cloudy skies and highs that got to the mid 80s. Sunday even slighter chance for showers. Overnight lows are slightly above average with upper 60s. Rain overnight increase going into Monday. This is due a stallied front starting to move beginning of next week. Temperatures are slowly cooling down into the 80s.

Next week, a weak front slowly moves south. This front will bring rain chances and a slight cool down for our high temperatures. Temperatures get in the 80s for highs. There is plenty of moisture in our atmosphere to keep rain chances through next week. As this slow moving front does have enough energy to bring some strong storms. The biggest threat is strong winds.

