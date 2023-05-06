Severe showers currently for our northeastern counties and some isolated thunderstorms popping up for our southwestern areas. These storms bringing hail and increased winds, as well as some plentiful rain for the areas seeing showers. Very warm as well this afternoon with afternoon highs in the low to upper 90s. Temps will cool to the upper 60s and low 70s for overnight lows. Showers and storms will continue overnight.

For our afternoon tomorrow we’ll see afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 90s. Cloudy skies and an isolated chance at seeing showers again for the area. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph and shifting out of the south southwest through the afternoon. For evening hours our temps will drop down to the mid to upper 60s for lows. Skies will clear through the overnight hours and winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.